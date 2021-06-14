Federal lawsuit challenges Nevada’s ban on so-called ghost guns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A complaint filed in Nevada’s Federal District Court is asking that Assembly Bill 286, which was signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak, be thrown out as a violation of the 2nd, 5th and 14th Amendments.

The bill makes illegal firearms that do not have a serial number, manufactured after 1969. Many of those unserialized firearms were made by gun owners themselves, which is legal under federal law.

The lawsuit was filed by Roger Palmer, a resident of Clark County, Chad Moxley, a resident of Douglas County, and the Firearms Policy Coalition which has offices in Nevada.

The suit names as defendants, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, Nevada Department of Public Safety (NDPS) Director George Togliatti, NDPS Administrator of the Records, Communications, and Compliance Mindy McKay, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson, Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley, and Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson.

The complaint argues among its points “And the State has not even attempted to show any of the numerous law-abiding citizens directly targeted by this law has ever misused, much less committed any crime of violence with, any unserialized firearm or firearm component, so as to justify this dispossession and ban being imposed against them.”

Under AB286, owners of unserialized firearms must, by January 2, 2022, destroy the firearm or sell it to a licensed dealer or manufacturer who must imprint it with a serial number.

Read the complaint below:

