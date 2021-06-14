Advertisement

Douglas County debuts new Live 911 emergency response system

New software will help improve response times and allow officers to be better informed more quickly
By Ben Deach
Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - When emergencies happen, calls are relayed from dispatchers to the police officers who will actually respond to them. Now, thanks to new technology, that lag time can be eliminated.

“What it does is it allows police officers to listen to 911 calls live as they are happening,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

It’s called Live 911. It’s software that livestreams the 911 calls to in-car computers so officers can hear them in real time, giving them more advanced notice regarding active incidents.

Coverley says there was a case that got national attention that could have been avoided with this technology.

“There was a case in Cleveland involving a young man at a park with what the police thought was a hand gun,” he explained. “It turned out to be a toy gun. The original 911 operator thought it was a toy gun. That information never got relayed to the officers and they ended up shooting him. That is what we want to avoid at all costs.”

Douglas county deputies recently made a trip to Chula Vista California where the Live 911 system was up and running and decided it was definitely worth the money.

Nothing changes when you are the one calling in an emergency, just dial 911 as you usually would.

