Advertisement

Child sexual predator sentenced to prison

Titus Tau
Titus Tau(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man was sentenced to two concurrent 15-year prison terms after pleading guilty in a child pornography case involving a 17-year-old boy.

The investigation against Titus Gabril Tau, 24, began in July 2020.

Detectives with the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit determined that Tau had formed a relationship with the victim to involve him in sexual activities that included the exchange of child pornography.

Detectives spoke with Tau in an undercover operation and arranged a meeting with him where he was taken into custody.

Tau later pleaded guilty to one count of Attempt to Use or Permit Minor, Age 14 or Older to Be Subject of Sexual Portrayal in a Performance and one count or Prepare, Advertise or Distribute Material Depicting Pornography Involving Minor.

During sentencing, Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Nicole Hicks argued that the child pornography exchanged involved children as young as 1 years old to 12 years old. DDA Hicks added that each time the images were exchanged and viewed, the involved children were re-victimized.

Tau must serve six years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He will also be under lifetime supervision as a sex offender once released.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Moana Lane near Lymbery Street in which three had to be extricated. At...
3 suffer substantial injuries in Moana Lane Crash
Lamoille Canyon
Recreational BASE jumper dies in Elko County
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Kristin Stotz
Sparks police arrest man for firing gun after argument
Two people were injured in a crash at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street in Reno, Nev. on June 14,...
Two injured in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

This is a look at the new system inside the car of a Douglas County Deputy
Douglas County debuts new Live 911 emergency response system
USS Reno flag taken to new display case during Flag Day Ceremonies
USS Reno Flag returns to city hall
Governor Steve Sisolak and Canada Premier Francois Legault have a friendly wager on the NHL...
Gov. Sisolak ‘ups the ante’ in friendly wager with Premier of Quebec
Authorities said Diffin broke into a garage in Incline Village and refused to surrender to...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Incline Village home