Child sexual predator sentenced to prison

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man was sentenced to two concurrent 15-year prison terms after pleading guilty in a child pornography case involving a 17-year-old boy.

The investigation against Titus Gabril Tau, 24, began in July 2020.

Detectives with the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit determined that Tau had formed a relationship with the victim to involve him in sexual activities that included the exchange of child pornography.

Detectives spoke with Tau in an undercover operation and arranged a meeting with him where he was taken into custody.

Tau later pleaded guilty to one count of Attempt to Use or Permit Minor, Age 14 or Older to Be Subject of Sexual Portrayal in a Performance and one count or Prepare, Advertise or Distribute Material Depicting Pornography Involving Minor.

During sentencing, Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Nicole Hicks argued that the child pornography exchanged involved children as young as 1 years old to 12 years old. DDA Hicks added that each time the images were exchanged and viewed, the involved children were re-victimized.

Tau must serve six years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He will also be under lifetime supervision as a sex offender once released.

