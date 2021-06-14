Advertisement

Apartment building damaged in morning fire

The Reno Fire Department responds to a fire at the Hillcrest Apartments.
The Reno Fire Department responds to a fire at the Hillcrest Apartments.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Monday morning fire is under investigation at a Reno apartment building.

The Reno Fire Department responded to the Hillcrest Apartments near S. Virginia Street and Plumb Lane around 8:40 a.m. on June 14, 2021.

According to fire officials, the fire started outside the apartment building then spread into the laundry room.

There is significant damage to the facility. No injuries were reported.

