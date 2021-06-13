Sparks police arrest man for firing gun after argument

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man allegedly fired shots in an apartment complex Saturday night northeast of the Sparks Marina after an argument.

The Sparks Police Department arrested Kristin Stotz, 55, on a gross misdemeanor count of firing a weapon where someone is endangered and a misdemeanor count of assault.

Police got the call for the incident at about 10:17 p.m. at 550 Marina Gateway. Police said Stotz and another person got into an argument and that Stotz fired a gun near a swimming pool. No one was injured.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the apartments and started a search. A witness said Stotz ran into an apartment. Police contacted him by telephone and he walked out and police arrested him.

Police also found the gun Stotz allegedly fired along with other evidence police did not describe.

