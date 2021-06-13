Advertisement

Shop owner’s plea as California reopens: ‘I need customers’

Clerk Wendy Ramirez uses a Spanish flag to wrap souvenirs while preparing to close the store...
Clerk Wendy Ramirez uses a Spanish flag to wrap souvenirs while preparing to close the store for the day on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Olvera Street has long been a thriving tourist destination and a symbol of the state's early ties to Mexico. The location of where settlers established a farming community in 1781 as El Pueblo de Los Angeles, its historic buildings were restored and rebuilt as a traditional Mexican marketplace in 1930s. As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By BRIAN MELLEY/Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM PDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California is just days away from reopening its economy but business owners who have struggled in the past year still face an uncertain future.

Merchants and restaurateurs on Los Angeles’ oldest street say they are hopeful it will bring a recovery but they’re hurting.

Martha Medina, who owns the largest shop on Olvera Street, says she does not expect to return to normal but to a “semi-normal.”

Medina’s shop selling Mexican folk art and clothing has cut back to being open five days instead of daily. The state is due to lift restrictions Tuesday after tamping down the virus.

