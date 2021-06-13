Incline Village kitchen fire quickly extinguished

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to a kitchen fire in a strip mall Sunday morning in Incline Village and quickly extinguished the fire.

A commercial fire alarm alerted fire crews to the fire at 930 Tahoe Blvd.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

The North Tahoe Fire District and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

