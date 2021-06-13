3 suffer substantial injuries in Moana Lane Crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SUNDAY UPDATE: Three people had substantial injuries after a crash near Moana Lane and Lymbery Street Saturday and had to be cut out of their overturned vehicle, the Reno Police Department said.

Robert Harmer, 42, was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident and was booked on three counts of driving under the influence and three counts of reckless driving.

Police got the report of the crash Saturday about 6:53 p.m. All three in the vehicle that overturned had to be taken to the hospital.

Harmer was medically cleared and booked.

Police also believe speed was a factor in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three people have been extricated from a car after a crash on W. Moana Ln. Saturday evening.

It happened near the intersection of Moana and Lymberry and led to a road closure in the area.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries of those involved.

