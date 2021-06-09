Advertisement

Bethel AME Church hosting conversation with law enforcement

By Matt Vaughan
Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:33 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an effort to bring the community together, Bethel AME Church of Reno is hosting a conversation with law enforcement to discuss procedure, conduct, and/or communication style when it comes to deescalating situations.

The Sister Circle’s Courageous Conversations event will be held at 2655 N. Rock Blvd. in Sparks on June 16th at 5:45 p.m. Organizers say the goal is to create a peaceful, yet constructive and advantageous conversation regarding law enforcement involvement. They also hope this discussion will create an open dialogue for the city of Reno regarding how discrimination and unequal opportunity to harm people of color and emphasize how these biases affect all of us.

To learn more about the event or to RSVP, call 775-762-6048.

