Grilling safety during extreme fire danger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - July is the peak month for grill fires, followed by June, May, and August. A local fire clean-up company offers ways to keep you, your family, and our community safe from a grilling fire breaking out.

“People, unfortunately, have been couped up for too long, people want to start enjoying the outdoors all over again,” said David Enwald, production Manager with ServPro of Reno Southwest.

Outdoor grilling is one of the most popular ways to cook food in the summer. But a grill can be a fire hazard if not used properly.

“Fires are very unpredictable.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 64% of U.S. households own at least one outdoor barbecue, grill, or smoker. Each year on average, 10,600 home fires are started by grills.

“Safety is not an option, it’s a requirement when you’re dealing with fire,” Enwald said.

ServPro specializes in fire and water cleanup, as well as restoration and repair services. Enalwad has dealt with his fair share of fire damage at northern Nevada homes.

Enwald added, “A lot of the work we do kind of takes care of a misfortune or a misfortunate event.”

While you’re grilling, Enwald says it’s key to clean the grill racks and grease tray. Also, choose a safe spot for the grill away from the side of your home, children, pets, or debris.

“Mitigate as much of the potential fires as possible,” said Enwald.

While you’re grilling, he suggests keeping the fire under control by watching the height of the flames and looking out for blowing embers, which can spark a wildfire.

“Have a fire extinguisher in case that something bad were to happen.”

While there is not currently an order prohibiting outdoor recreational and cooking fires in Washoe County, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has a ban in place on all campfires and charcoal-use barbecues in Placer and Nevada Counties.

