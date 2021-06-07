WCSD: 83% of comments opposed social justice curriculum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has unveiled the presentation for its meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021 to consider a social justice curriculum for students in Kindergarten through the 5th grade.

The information packet says the District received 1,436 comments about the proposed curriculum; 57% from WCSD parents, 7% from WCSD staff and 36% from the community.

Of the responses, 83.7% were in opposition and 16.3% expressed support for the plan.

The presentation listed four main areas of concern for people who expressed their opposition.

The Social Justice supplementary curriculum (SJSC) is inappropriate and should be the prerogative of parents.

The SJSC teaches children to be un-American and racist/sexist toward White males.

The SJSC is biased toward one political perspective.

Schools should focus on ELA, Math, and Science curriculum as opposed to Social Justice.

Those in support of the SJSC fell into two main themes.

The SJSC will have a positive effect on the future citizens of this community.

The SJSC is helpful and can meet the needs of the students.

The Superintendent has asked the WCSD Board of Trustees to appoint a task force to consider the Social Justice curriculum and to report back to the Board later this year.

