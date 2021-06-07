Advertisement

WCSD: 83% of comments opposed social justice curriculum

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has unveiled the presentation for its meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021 to consider a social justice curriculum for students in Kindergarten through the 5th grade.

The information packet says the District received 1,436 comments about the proposed curriculum; 57% from WCSD parents, 7% from WCSD staff and 36% from the community.

Of the responses, 83.7% were in opposition and 16.3% expressed support for the plan.

The presentation listed four main areas of concern for people who expressed their opposition.

  • The Social Justice supplementary curriculum (SJSC) is inappropriate and should be the prerogative of parents.
  • The SJSC teaches children to be un-American and racist/sexist toward White males.
  • The SJSC is biased toward one political perspective.
  • Schools should focus on ELA, Math, and Science curriculum as opposed to Social Justice.

Those in support of the SJSC fell into two main themes.

  • The SJSC will have a positive effect on the future citizens of this community.
  • The SJSC is helpful and can meet the needs of the students.

The Superintendent has asked the WCSD Board of Trustees to appoint a task force to consider the Social Justice curriculum and to report back to the Board later this year.

