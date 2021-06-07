Advertisement

‘Stop the sweeps’ protest held at Reno City Plaza

Dozens of houseless individuals gather outside of Reno City hall to protest recent decisions...
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Several dozen homeless people made a point to gather outside of city hall to protest recent homeless encampment sweeps made by the city of Reno.

With the new CARES campus homeless shelter now open, the City of Reno has said it is the goal to encourage as many people as possible to go there, but some do not want to.

“I’m out here today because I am homeless and I live in my car,” said Robert McGuffey. “I was kicked out of the shelter by Volunteers of America because I wouldn’t fill out 17 pages of paperwork.”

When asked why he did not want to fill out the paperwork, McGuffey said he would consider doing so if the shelter was managed in a different way.

One employee of a nearby business says this protest has been going on all weekend long, with multiple tents set up at City Plaza.

