Advertisement

Shaylie’s Crossing honors family hurt in crash

By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:48 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local family was honored Sunday at a crosswalk near Comstock Park in South Reno.

Two years ago, Shannon Edwards and his Daughter Shaylie were hit by a car while walking in this crosswalk. Both had serious injuries. Shannon hurt his jaw and back, while Shaylie suffered brain injuries and was in a coma.

Now, the community is honoring the Edwards family, renaming the crosswalk “Shaylie’s Crossing.” Rocks near the crosswalk have also been painted by the National Art Honor Society at Demonte Ranch High School with the permission and help from the H.O.A..

Erica Edwards, Shaylie’s mom, was very appreciative of the community and hopes the art will serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down.

“This road sees a lot of traffic and it’s actually become, basically a main road now,” Erica said. “It’s a 15 mile an hour zone and people are pretty much driving 35 miles per hour”

Erica also says Shaylie’s recovery has been going well. They are even planning on her going to Kindergarten in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Foore, left, and Kenneth Frank
Suspects in custody following Carson City stabbings
Joseph Kosturos
Sparks police arrest man they believe fired shots in downtown
Pedestrian safety
Reno Police issue 51 citations in pedestrian safety event
Nevada falls in elimination game to North Dakota State 6-1
Wolf Pack’s season ends in Palo Alto Regional Tournament
Truckee Meadows Firefighters put out an attic fire at a home on Slope Drive.
Fire damages garage in Sun Valley

Latest News

Sparks Police Dept.
2 hurt after car shot in Sparks
Handcycling at Mark Wellman's Adventure Day
Adventure Day returns to Northern Nevada
Truckee Meadows Firefighters put out an attic fire at a home on Slope Drive.
Fire damages garage in Sun Valley
A Red Flag warning has been issued for the Truckee Meadows region and eastern Sierra.
Red Flag fire warning in effect for Sunday and Monday