Shaylie’s Crossing honors family hurt in crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local family was honored Sunday at a crosswalk near Comstock Park in South Reno.

Two years ago, Shannon Edwards and his Daughter Shaylie were hit by a car while walking in this crosswalk. Both had serious injuries. Shannon hurt his jaw and back, while Shaylie suffered brain injuries and was in a coma.

Now, the community is honoring the Edwards family, renaming the crosswalk “Shaylie’s Crossing.” Rocks near the crosswalk have also been painted by the National Art Honor Society at Demonte Ranch High School with the permission and help from the H.O.A..

Erica Edwards, Shaylie’s mom, was very appreciative of the community and hopes the art will serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down.

“This road sees a lot of traffic and it’s actually become, basically a main road now,” Erica said. “It’s a 15 mile an hour zone and people are pretty much driving 35 miles per hour”

Erica also says Shaylie’s recovery has been going well. They are even planning on her going to Kindergarten in the fall.

