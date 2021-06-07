Advertisement

‘Reno Experience District’ now open to the public

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:18 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Giving the green light to the RED district.

The Reno experience district is one of the newest developments in our community.

It sits on the site of the former Park Lane Mall at Plumb lane and South Virginia Street.

“Oh we’re so excited about RED and being here in Reno and seeing it come to fruition, from the plans to now,” said Sharon Ruttenbur, Vice President of Training and Development, Lyon Living. “Now we have residents in the building and just how much they love it.”

The expansion of the development includes the Emory Luxury Apartments, a 2 acre park, entertainment and much more...

“Not only do you have a luxurious place to live but you’re also in the middle of the outdoors,” added Ruttenbur. “We’re embracing that culture that we have here in Reno and we’re excited about opening the park today, which is the epicenter of the whole community and the place where we’ll foster that sense of culture with Reno and partner with the local retailers.

Those working on this development say RED is not about providing to the residents living there, but it’s also focused on catering to the locals as well

“There is just so much in the pipeline for this property,” explained Ray Martinez, Lifestyle Experience Director, Lyon Living. “My only ask is that those who are curious, stop by. Give us a chance and let us show you what this experience is truly about before making a decision because we’re all about embracing the local community.”

With much more amenities yet to open next month, you’ll just have to keep an eye out on future projects in store...

“This whole summer we have a ton of events planned that are complimentary to the public, not just our residents so that they can be part of this incredible feeling,” added Martinez. “Most people don’t get to experience luxury at an affordable cost or anything they can tell their friend about and we want to be that person that they tell everyone about.”

