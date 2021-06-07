Public housing, housing voucher waitlists now open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families struggling with housing in our area can now begin the process to secure a permanent place to live.

The Reno Housing Authority’s public housing and housing choice voucher program waitlists are now open.

“Opening the waitlists provides an additional resource to individuals and families struggling to secure affordable housing in Washoe County,” said Amy Jones, executive director at RHA.

Households are encouraged to apply for the programs that best fit their housing needs and should apply for several waitlists. Washoe County residents receive preference, allowing the RHA to assist local community members first.

Reno Mayor Hillary Shieve said, “The Reno Housing Authority is a huge resource in our community. They continue to help provide solutions to our housing needs. They provide vouchers for homeless veterans, emergency rental assistance, and permanent affordable housing to our most vulnerable residents.”

The waitlists are open through June 18. Click here to apply. You can also call 775-328-3630 and ask for Admissions for more information.

The Reno Housing Authority helps more than 4,000 households each year secure safe, quality housing in Washoe County through a variety of programs.

Individuals or families who have lost income due to COVID may also be eligible for CHAP, the emergency rental assistance program. CHAP applicants should email staff directly at CHAP@RenoHA.org.

For more information on the Reno Housing Authority and other programs offered, click here.

