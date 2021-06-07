Advertisement

Public housing, housing voucher waitlists now open

Reno Housing Authority
Reno Housing Authority(Ed Pearce)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families struggling with housing in our area can now begin the process to secure a permanent place to live.

The Reno Housing Authority’s public housing and housing choice voucher program waitlists are now open.

“Opening the waitlists provides an additional resource to individuals and families struggling to secure affordable housing in Washoe County,” said Amy Jones, executive director at RHA.

Households are encouraged to apply for the programs that best fit their housing needs and should apply for several waitlists. Washoe County residents receive preference, allowing the RHA to assist local community members first.

Reno Mayor Hillary Shieve said, “The Reno Housing Authority is a huge resource in our community. They continue to help provide solutions to our housing needs. They provide vouchers for homeless veterans, emergency rental assistance, and permanent affordable housing to our most vulnerable residents.”

The waitlists are open through June 18. Click here to apply. You can also call 775-328-3630 and ask for Admissions for more information.

The Reno Housing Authority helps more than 4,000 households each year secure safe, quality housing in Washoe County through a variety of programs.

Individuals or families who have lost income due to COVID may also be eligible for CHAP, the emergency rental assistance program. CHAP applicants should email staff directly at CHAP@RenoHA.org.

For more information on the Reno Housing Authority and other programs offered, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after going off the I-80 overpass at Sparks Boulevard.
Motorcyclist killed after going off Sparks Blvd. overpass
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided this digitally enhanced image of the boy...
Child found dead near Las Vegas identified; mother wanted for murder
Drive-By Shooting
Car with mother and daughters inside hit by gunfire in Sparks
An artist along with 300 volunteers will create a downtown mural called Locomotion.
New 15,000 square ft. mural underway in downtown Reno
The driver of a Honda was killed in this Silver Springs crash on May 28, 2021.
NHP: Mechanical failure to blame for fiery Silver Springs crash

Latest News

Reno Experience District
‘Reno Experience District’ now open to the public
An artist along with 300 volunteers will create a downtown mural called Locomotion.
New 15,000 square ft. mural underway in downtown Reno
Execution chamber in old state prison, Carson City, Nevada
Grim, foreboding, but fascinating, the state’s newest museum
A rendering of the Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina.
Sparks Marina path detour in place during memorial construction