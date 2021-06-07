Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after going off the I-80 overpass at Sparks Boulevard.
Motorcyclist killed after going off Sparks Blvd. overpass
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided this digitally enhanced image of the boy...
Child found dead near Las Vegas identified; mother wanted for murder
Drive-By Shooting
Car with mother and daughters inside hit by gunfire in Sparks
An artist along with 300 volunteers will create a downtown mural called Locomotion.
New 15,000 square ft. mural underway in downtown Reno
The driver of a Honda was killed in this Silver Springs crash on May 28, 2021.
NHP: Mechanical failure to blame for fiery Silver Springs crash

Latest News

The boy's body was found on a trail near Las Vegas at the end of May. A family friend saw the...
Warrant out for mother after 7-year-old boy found dead
Police say a tip led to the arrest of the California couple.
Couple arrested in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
Police say Washington state law allows a homeowner to use deadly force if they feel their lives...
Homeowner claims self-defense in shooting death of high schooler; friends have doubts
Summer camp is happening virtually from June 27 to July 2.
Camp Kesem donations needed