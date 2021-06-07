Advertisement

New 15,000 square ft. mural underway in downtown Reno

The mural is called Locomotion.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:05 AM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new effort to brighten up Reno begins Monday. A Philadelphia artist and 300 volunteers will create a 15,000 square foot mural called Locomotion.

Reno was selected as one of 16 city projects in the first year of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative. Bloomberg’s $25,000 award along with an additional Nevada Main Street grant, allowed the Downtown Reno Partnership, City of Reno, and local landscape and engineering firms to collaborate on the project.

The artwork will sit above the downtown railroad tracks. Artist Brad Carney was selected for the project and said it will represent Nevada.

“There’s mountains, sage brush, local floral here, there’s the mountain ranges, sun up and sun down. There’s also a waterway that takes you all the way to the back and there’s a nice sunset.”

The city will add landscape around the mural too.

Carney will complete the mural in two weeks.

