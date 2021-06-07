Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed after going off Sparks Blvd. overpass

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 3:30 P.M. Sparks Police investigators have released new details on a motorcycle crash that killed the rider Monday morning about 7 A.M.

Police believe the motorcyclist was exiting I-80 east bound at Sparks Boulevard. Detectives say the rider attempted to make a left turn onto Sparks Boulevard, but struck a jersey wall. The rider and the motorcycle both went airborne and fell on to Interstate 80 in the east-bound lanes.

No other cars were hit in the crash.

The rider was a 63-year-old Reno man. His identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may be able to help with the investigation. If you know anything, please call Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided this digitally enhanced image of the boy...
Child found dead near Las Vegas identified; mother wanted for murder
Drive-By Shooting
Car with mother and daughters inside hit by gunfire in Sparks
An artist along with 300 volunteers will create a downtown mural called Locomotion.
New 15,000 square ft. mural underway in downtown Reno
The driver of a Honda was killed in this Silver Springs crash on May 28, 2021.
NHP: Mechanical failure to blame for fiery Silver Springs crash

Latest News

Summer camp is happening virtually from June 27 to July 2.
Camp Kesem donations needed
Grilling safety during extreme fire danger
Local SERVPRO fire and water clean-up professionals offer safety tips to help outdoor chefs...
Grilling Fire Safety
Red flag posted at Station 21 in Reno
Extra precautions taken during Red Flag Warnings
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather