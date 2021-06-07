Motorcyclist killed after going off Sparks Blvd. overpass

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 3:30 P.M. Sparks Police investigators have released new details on a motorcycle crash that killed the rider Monday morning about 7 A.M.

Police believe the motorcyclist was exiting I-80 east bound at Sparks Boulevard. Detectives say the rider attempted to make a left turn onto Sparks Boulevard, but struck a jersey wall. The rider and the motorcycle both went airborne and fell on to Interstate 80 in the east-bound lanes.

No other cars were hit in the crash.

The rider was a 63-year-old Reno man. His identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may be able to help with the investigation. If you know anything, please call Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231.

