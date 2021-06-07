Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect a windy Monday, it’ll be a Red Flag Warning day due to gusty winds. Low pressure drops south along the West Coast bringing windy conditions through mid week. A cooling trend will continue with highs dropping to 10-15 degrees below average by Wednesday. Dry weather will prevail, except a few showers are possible late Wednesday in northeast California and northwest Nevada.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

