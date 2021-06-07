KOLO 8 News Now honored with Emmy Award for Best Newscast

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The San Francisco region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has honored the KOLO 8 News Now team with the Emmy Award for Best Newscast - Smaller Markets for KOLO 8 News Now at 5 p.m.

The KOLO 8 News Now team has been honored with an Emmy Award for the second straight year. (EmmySF.TV)

The Award celebrates the best newscast for smaller markets across Northern Nevada and Northern California.

This is the second straight year that the KOLO 8 News Now team has received the honor. In 2020, the Best Newscast - Smaller Markets was awarded to KOLO 8 News Now at 10 p.m. on the CW.

The Emmy statuette is recognized as one of the most prestigious honors a television professional can receive in their career.

Regional Emmy Awards are judged by television professionals in other regions across the county.

You can watch the Emmy Awards presentation here.

