Driver cited after motorcyclist hits light pole

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver was cited Monday following an incident in which a motorcyclist hit a light pole on Sierra Street between W. 2nd Street and W. Commercial Row.

According to police, the driver switched lanes on a one way street causing a motorcyclist to veer off, hitting the light pole.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the car was cited for improper lane change and driving with no driver’s license.

