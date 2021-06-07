Driver cited after motorcyclist hits light pole

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver was cited Monday following an incident in which a motorcyclist hit a light pole on Sierra Street between W. 2nd Street and W. Commercial Row.

According to police, the driver switched lanes on a one way street causing a motorcyclist to veer off, hitting the light pole.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the car was cited for improper lane change and driving with no driver’s license.

