Advertisement

Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade

The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants.
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan care facility brought some cheer into the lives of its residents with a drive thru parade on Monday afternoon. The parade happened at the Iron County Medical Care Facility and Victorian Heights assisted living, both located in Crystal Falls. The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants. Participants decorated their vehicles, made signs, and waved and cheered, bringing cheer and summer joy to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died after going off the I-80 overpass at Sparks Boulevard.
Motorcyclist killed after going off Sparks Blvd. overpass
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided this digitally enhanced image of the boy...
Child found dead near Las Vegas identified; mother wanted for murder
Drive-By Shooting
Car with mother and daughters inside hit by gunfire in Sparks
An artist along with 300 volunteers will create a downtown mural called Locomotion.
New 15,000 square ft. mural underway in downtown Reno
The driver of a Honda was killed in this Silver Springs crash on May 28, 2021.
NHP: Mechanical failure to blame for fiery Silver Springs crash

Latest News

Summer camp is happening virtually from June 27 to July 2.
Camp Kesem donations needed
Grilling safety during extreme fire danger
Local SERVPRO fire and water clean-up professionals offer safety tips to help outdoor chefs...
Grilling Fire Safety
Red flag posted at Station 21 in Reno
Extra precautions taken during Red Flag Warnings
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather