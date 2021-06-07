Adventure Day returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a year away, Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day returned to sparks Sunday. The event helps those who have disabilities participate in various adventure sports. They include kayaking, handcycling, and, or course, rock climbing. It’s an important step towards normalcy for the disabled community here in Northern Nevada.

“I think our disabled population here in the Reno Sparks area has really been in a lockdown mode and hasn’t really been able to get outside and enjoy something like this,” said Mark Wellman. “So today we had a lot of people out here smiling and a lot of people trying different things.”

Wellman says they can accommodate for any kind of disability. “If someone had the inkling to try to try rock climbing, we can facilitate that,” said Wellman. “From someone who is very disabled to someone who is visually impaired, or an amputee. We had really a whole gamut of disabled people her today. And everybody had a great time.”

One of the most inspiring moments of the day came when a visually impaired man was climbing the rock wall. He stopped a few times on the wall and listened to the directions he was being given by those on the ground. It was an awe-inspiring moment and a big reason Wellman puts on events like this.

“The guy never gave up,” he said on the visually impaired man. “He just kept going. He would listen to my commands. Go up six inches with your right hand, go up 8 inches with your left hand. Step up with your right foot, step up with your left hand. And he never gave up. He kept battling through it.”

Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day now heads to five cities across the country. Wellman says he plans to return to Northern Nevada next year.

