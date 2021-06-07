Advertisement

Car with mother and daughters inside hit by gunfire in Sparks

By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for whoever shot a car early Monday morning, sending two people to the hospital.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at Howard Drive and E. Lincoln Way.

Officers said a woman was driving with her two daughters in the car and stopped at the intersection. When she started moving again, the car was hit by gunfire, injuring two people in the car. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information call or text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

