Wolf Pack’s season ends in Palo Alto Regional Tournament

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) - In Saturday’s elimination game at the NCAA Stanford Regional, the Nevada baseball team fell 6-1 to the No. 4 seed North Dakota State.

The Wolf Pack finishes the 2021 season with a 25-20 overall record. This was Nevada’s first appearance at NCAA Regionals since 2000 and its fifth appearance overall in program history. The Pack earned the Mountain West’ automatic bid to NCAA Regionals after capturing the 2021 Mountain West regular season championship, its third overall and second under head coach T.J. Bruce.

In Saturday’s game the Bison got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first, striking for four of their six runs. After a strikeout to open the inning from Nevada starter Alejandro Murillo, North Dakota State proceeded to score four runs with one out, all of which were charged to Murillo. The Bison hit for the cycle in the inning going triple, home run, walk, single and double to plate three of their four runs. Murillo was lifted after five batters and relieved by senior Shane Gustafson, who went on to throw a career-high 4.2 innings in his final collegiate game.

The Bison got one run off of Gustafson, adding a run in the bottom of the second to take a 5-0 lead. The senior right hander kept the Wolf Pack in the game though, only giving up that one run in his 4.2 innings and adding five strikeouts to his day. Tyler Cochran relieved Gustafson in the sixth inning and tossed the remaining three innings giving up just one earned run, a solo home run in the seventh that gave NDSU a 6-1 lead.

Nevada’s lone run of the contest came in the fourth. With two gone in the inning and Joshua Zamora aboard with a single and Dillan Shrum having drawn a walk, Matt Clayton drove in Zamora with a single up the middle to score the Pack’s one run. In total Nevada recorded five hits in the game with Clayton registering two of them.

