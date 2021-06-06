Red Flag fire warning in effect for Sunday and Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a high risk of fire for the Truckee Meadows and eastern Sierra Sunday and Monday, so you are asked to avoid any activities that could spark a fire.

The Red Flag warning will be in effect from Noon Sunday, June 6th until 11pm and again on Monday, June 7th for the same hours.

Temperatures will be warm, humidity levels low and winds will be gusting. The combination could be disastrous if a fire breaks out in our dry desert grasses and brush.

Shooting in the desert is strongly discouraged and you should avoid using power tools that could create sparks.

🔥A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon to 11pm today, Sunday, June 6, AND the same time Monday, June 7, due to gusty winds and low humidity in the Truckee Meadows Region and eastern Sierra. PLEASE AVOID ACTIVITIES THAT SPARK FIRES. @washoecounty @NWSReno pic.twitter.com/3dF5ujm4OF — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.