Red Flag fire warning in effect for Sunday and Monday
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a high risk of fire for the Truckee Meadows and eastern Sierra Sunday and Monday, so you are asked to avoid any activities that could spark a fire.
The Red Flag warning will be in effect from Noon Sunday, June 6th until 11pm and again on Monday, June 7th for the same hours.
Temperatures will be warm, humidity levels low and winds will be gusting. The combination could be disastrous if a fire breaks out in our dry desert grasses and brush.
Shooting in the desert is strongly discouraged and you should avoid using power tools that could create sparks.
