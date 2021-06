SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews put out a fire in a detached garage in Sun Valley Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire on Slope Drive is under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

#TMFR Firefighters quickly knocked down a structure fire on the 5300 block of Slope Dr. in Sun Valley. Fire contained to attic space in a detached garage. No reported injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/cwcVCq91kB — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 6, 2021

