Wolf Pack already facing elimination after 7-0 loss to UC Irvine to open Regionals

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:24 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PALO ALTO, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) - On night one of NCAA Regionals, the Nevada baseball team dropped a 7-0 contest to No. 17 UC Irvine.

The starting pitcher for the Anteaters (41-16), Michael Frias, quieted the Wolf Pack (25-19) bats and held Nevada to just two hits in the ball game. Frias went the distance to throw a complete game shutout and struck out five Pack batters along the way to just the two hits, two walks and three hit batters, all of which were to senior Dillan Shrum.

On the other side Jake Jackson earned the start for Nevada and put the Pack in a good chance to win only surrendering four earned runs of the Anteaters seven. Jackson scattered 11 hits throughout his 7.1 innings of work and struck out five with no walks. Up until the eighth inning, Jackson had given up just three earned runs until UC Irvine put up a four spot in the eighth. The Anteaters struck for one run in the first, one in the fourth and one in the fifth before their four-run eighth to put the game out of reach.

Landon Wallace and Dario Gomez registered the two Nevada hits in the ball game, both singles. The nation’s top hitter, Shrum, was 0-for-1 at the plate with a flyout and three hit by pitches.

UP NEXT

Nevada will face the No. 4 seed North Dakota State in an elimination game Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m. from Sunken Diamond.

