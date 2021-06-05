Three stabbed in Carson City; suspects sought

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people are in critical condition late Friday after three people were stabbed during a carnival at Mills Park, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported. One person was in stable condition.

The carnival has been shut down. The stabbings happened shortly before 10 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is looking for multiple suspects. Anyone who has video of the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-887-2677.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area on East William Street.

