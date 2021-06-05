Advertisement

Sparks police arrest man they believe fired shots in downtown

Joseph Kosturos
Joseph Kosturos(Sparks Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:29 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it has arrested a suspect in the early morning shots fired case in downtown Sparks.

Joseph Kosturos, 32, was arrested by police early Saturday for parole violation and for a drug charge. They are pursuing charges related to the shots fired.

Police believe Kosturos fired shots at about 2:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of Nugget Avenue. Police said there had been a dispute and Kosturos fired a handgun at people whose identity police did not know.

Police are looking for more information about the case. Anyone else with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Foore, left, and Kenneth Frank
Suspects in custody following Carson City stabbings
Pedestrian safety
Reno Police issue 51 citations in pedestrian safety event
Nevada falls in elimination game to North Dakota State 6-1
Wolf Pack’s season ends in Palo Alto Regional Tournament
Truckee Meadows Firefighters put out an attic fire at a home on Slope Drive.
Fire damages garage in Sun Valley

Latest News

Sparks Police Dept.
2 hurt after car shot in Sparks
Shaylies Crossing near Comstock Park in South Reno
Shaylie’s Crossing honors family hurt in crash
Handcycling at Mark Wellman's Adventure Day
Adventure Day returns to Northern Nevada
Truckee Meadows Firefighters put out an attic fire at a home on Slope Drive.
Fire damages garage in Sun Valley
A Red Flag warning has been issued for the Truckee Meadows region and eastern Sierra.
Red Flag fire warning in effect for Sunday and Monday