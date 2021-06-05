Sparks police arrest man they believe fired shots in downtown

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it has arrested a suspect in the early morning shots fired case in downtown Sparks.

Joseph Kosturos, 32, was arrested by police early Saturday for parole violation and for a drug charge. They are pursuing charges related to the shots fired.

Police believe Kosturos fired shots at about 2:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of Nugget Avenue. Police said there had been a dispute and Kosturos fired a handgun at people whose identity police did not know.

Police are looking for more information about the case. Anyone else with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

