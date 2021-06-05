Advertisement

Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day for returns this weekend for thrill seekers with disabilities

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (City of Sparks) - People with disabilities and their friends and family members are invited to explore a variety of sports at Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day event at the Sparks Marina. The free event takes place Sunday, June 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hand-cycling, kayaking, and rock climbing in a fun, safe park setting.

Now in its 16th year, Adventure Day gives attendees access to a broad range of adaptive equipment to try adventure sports. The event’s namesake, Mark Wellman, is a two-time Para-Olympian, as well as a nationally acclaimed author, filmmaker and motivational speaker. Wellman will be at the Sparks Marina to assist and provide equipment for participants who want to scale a climbing wall.

In addition to the climbing activities, there will be adaptive cycling equipment to try out. There will also be single and double kayaks with professionals in the field to help guide participants. All ages and abilities are encouraged to come out and try something new at Adventure Day. Sunscreen and close-toed shoes are required.

There will be an information packet for participants, parents or guardians to complete when they arrive at the Sparks Marina.

