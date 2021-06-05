Advertisement

Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACREMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - Divers with the American River Lost and Found found a prosthetic leg and returned it to its owner.

“A leg. It’s virtually worthless to anybody else, but it’s so valuable to the person who owns it,” Karl Bly with American River Lost and Found said.

The leg is most valuable to John Hovis.

It disappeared after Hovis went rafting over Memorial Day weekend.

“I knew I was hitting the rapids right there, but I didn’t know it was going to shoot me up out of the water,” he said.

Hovis got caught in the rapids and a mystery hero helped him to safety, but he feared his prosthetic leg was a lost cause.

“I already made a doctor’s appointment to get a referral and get a new leg made,” he said.

It’s return and the men who made it happen left Hovis emotional.

“Tears of joy. That’s the goal. We like to get people their stuff back,” Matt Spruitenberg with American River Lost and Found said.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Nevada
Nevada bans racially offensive mascots and ‘sundown sirens’
One person was killed in a rollover crash at I-580 and S. Virginia Street in Reno, Nev. on June...
Driver identified in early morning fatal accident on I-580 at S. Virginia
Seneca Newmoon and Raven Savage both had multiple warrants issued for their arrest.
Two in custody after late-night standoff
Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson
Two Oregon men face life in prison for Reno murder
No injuries were reported in a Friday morning crash in Cold Springs.
Man cited for failure to yield in Cold Springs crash

Latest News

From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Family of Minn. man killed by US Marshals speaks out
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash