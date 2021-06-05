Advertisement

Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:03 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Nevada
Nevada bans racially offensive mascots and ‘sundown sirens’
One person was killed in a rollover crash at I-580 and S. Virginia Street in Reno, Nev. on June...
Driver identified in early morning fatal accident on I-580 at S. Virginia
Seneca Newmoon and Raven Savage both had multiple warrants issued for their arrest.
Two in custody after late-night standoff
Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson
Two Oregon men face life in prison for Reno murder
No injuries were reported in a Friday morning crash in Cold Springs.
Man cited for failure to yield in Cold Springs crash

Latest News

From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Family of Minn. man killed by US Marshals speaks out
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash