150th anniversary of Nevada Capitol building celebrated Saturday

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada marked the 150th anniversary of the state capitol building on Saturday, with comments by Gov. Steve Sisolak and other officials.

Sisolak noted the building was rich with history and served as the meeting place for both the Nevada Supreme Court and the Nevada Legislature. The Supreme Court met there until 1937 and the Nevada Legislature met there until 1971.

He said the building is rich with history and hoped all Nevadans would visit it. Sisolak said he was happy to work there every day. Today, it houses the governor, lieutenant governor and state treasurer as well as a business office for the secretary of state.

Volunteer museum guides gave tours of the building after the event.

