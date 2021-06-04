Advertisement

Weekly farmers market on Thursday night in Reno

By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:42 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Riverside Farmers Markets started Thursday night in Reno and will continue Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September.

It is held at McKinley Arts and Culture Center 925 Riverside Drive. It is on the grass near the Truckee River.

About 40 Great Basin area vendors, artisans and food trucks will participate. There are also kid activities, free yoga and adult beverages.

The foods include organic produce, pasture-raised meats and eggs, gourmet baked goods, savory sauces, salsas, and fresh pasta. The goals include supporting the local economy and eating healthy.

It returns to Saturday mornings in October.

