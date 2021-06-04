USFWS to propose listing rare Nevada flower at mine site

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Federal wildlife officials say a rare, desert wildflower that grows only in Nevada’s desert where an Australian mining company wants to dig for lithium should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it intends to propose listing Tiehm’s buckwheat as a threatened or endangered species.

The conclusion that protection is warranted comes in a court-ordered finding on the agency’s overdue review of a petition conservationists filed in October 2019.

Environmentalists say the flower is on the brink of extinction and the listing would prevent the mine’s construction halfway between Reno and Las Vegas. Ioneer Ltd. insists the flower can co-exist with the mine.

Ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe issued this statement:

We fully support and share FWS’s commitment to protect and preserve Tiehm’s buckwheat. The latest finding was in line with our expectations, and we support the FWS’s deliberations on a final listing decision. This process will provide greater certainty around our schedule and diminishes the prospect of future litigation.

It’s important to note the 12-month finding is influenced by potential impacts to the plant from climate change, recent herbivory and mining activity, but does not consider conservation measures to minimize and mitigate for those impacts, which are still being developed. ioneer continues its work with FWS, U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and scientific experts on the development of a Candidate Conservation Agreement (CCA) to further its protection of the plant.

From the commencement of our Rhyolite Ridge Project planning, we have undertaken significant work and investment to minimize and mitigate any impact on Tiehm’s buckwheat, as we have done with all environmental aspects of our operation.

As previously noted by FWS, the plant is specifically under threat from ongoing drought, and unusual acts of herbivory by small mammals. ioneer is fully committed to assisting in the research, development and roll out of required protection measures to ensure Tiehm’s buckwheat’s conservation.

FWS is authorized by the ESA to issue an incidental take permit for activities it finds will not jeopardize continued existence of an ESA-listed species. Our protection and conservation efforts are being designed to meet that standard to maximize protections. The listing status does not affect the protections ioneer is planning for Tiehm’s buckwheat. By the time FWS is ready to make a final listing decision, we expect the CCA to be in place and plant conservation measures to be underway.

We acknowledge and appreciate the valuable scientific work that is being undertaken by the federal agencies, including the FWS and BLM, to ensure decisions and conservation measures regarding this important species are based on the best available science.

ioneer remains committed to the protection of Tiehm’s buckwheat irrespective of its listing status, and will implement the highest standard of measures to ensure that the species is protected. We remain confident that the science strongly supports the coexistence of our vital lithium operation and Tiehm’s buckwheat.