US judge: Nevada can tell attorneys names of execution drugs

In this June 7, 1999, file photo, Zane Floyd makes an appearance in Clark County Justice Court...
In this June 7, 1999, file photo, Zane Floyd makes an appearance in Clark County Justice Court in Las Vegas to face charges of murder in the shooting deaths of four people inside an Albertsons grocery store days earlier. A federal judge says he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they don't have a finalized plan for how the execution would be carried out. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware also said Thursday, May 20, 2021, he might draw the district attorney in Las Vegas into hearings about whether to pause the DA's bid to execute convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, possibly in late July. The judge noted he's being asked to stay an execution that hasn't been scheduled yet. (Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun, Pool, File)(AARON MAYES | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal judge says Nevada officials can tell attorneys for a convicted mass murderer the name of the drugs they would use for his lethal injection, even if plans about doses and delivery remain incomplete.

The judge in Las Vegas set a June 10 hearing and said that once prison officials disclose the drugs and procedure for Nevada’s first execution in 15 years, he may block the date to allow time to review the plan.

In a separate proceeding scheduled Friday, a state judge will be asked to sign an order authorizing Zane Floyd’s execution during the last week of July.

