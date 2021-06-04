Tips to avoid serious illness in hot temperatures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of year again: 90-plus degree temperatures in Northern Nevada.

“People are used to doing things they normally do: they work out, they sweat, but a heat emergency can sneak up on you quickly,” said Adam Heinz with REMSA.

But a daily routine isn’t the same now than it was even a couple weeks ago.

Feeling thirsty is the first sign the heat is getting to someone. Not being able to sweat, or experiencing a seizure are extreme signs, but not uncommon.

“Just within the last 30 days we’ve received double the amount of calls related to heat emergencies,” Heinz said of how busy REMSA’s is.

In some serious instances people have needed to go to the hospital. With more special events going on, and the temperatures climbing, Heinz adds REMSA has more staff on the clock.

“We want to make sure that our crews are fit for duty. So a lot of times we’re providing them with water or Gatorade and making sure that they’re hydrated and cool. One of the things that we do for patients is spray them, turn on the air, and use convection to cool them if they’re really hot. We just make sure that those are stocked and available for our crew.”

To not end up in the back of a REMSA ambulance, consider the following: young kids and the elderly need more care than a middle aged adult, stay in the shade when possible, hydrate, and don’t leave people in the car outside.

“Within ten minutes that car can heat up more than 20 degrees,” said Heinz. “That’s way too hot for anyone. On average 38 kids die in hot cars every year.”

Pets can also die if they’re left in hot cars for too long.

