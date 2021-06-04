SPCA of Northern Nevada Fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group of movie lovers gathered Thursday, June 3 at the West Wind El Rancho 4 Drive-in Theater to help local dogs and cats in need.

The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors hosted the event to show support for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada.

People were invited to dress up in their pajamas to watch “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Each car paid $30 to get in.

The money is going to the local SPCA organization.

“It takes about $430 to intake each animal that comes to us. With the vaccinations, the spay and neuter, the care, the food, especially because a lot of the animals that come to us have extra medical needs or behavior modification,” said Community Engagement and the volunteer manager of the SPCA of Northern Nevada, Nayla Garcia.

