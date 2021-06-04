Sparks Marina path detour in place during memorial construction

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A section of the walking path at the Sparks Marina will be closed during the second phase of construction for the new Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Plaza project.

The closed section is on the west side of the marina in front of the main parking lot.

The following detours will be in place for those using the path:

Detours will be in place at the Sparks Marina during the second phase of construction for the new Nevada Veterans Memorial. (City of Sparks)

In the works for several years, the memorial will honor all of Nevada’s fallen service members dating back to 1864.

For more information about the project, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.