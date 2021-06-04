Advertisement

Report: Las Vegas police logged thousands of complaints

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS - A newly released report shows the Las Vegas police internal affairs bureau received more than 4,500 misconduct complaints combined in 2018 and 2019.

The report released Wednesday indicates the department logged 2,421 complaints in 2018 and 2,096 complaints in 2019.

Less than 10% of the allegations resulted in disciplinary action and 22 officers were allowed to resign or retire to avoid termination. No officers were demoted.

The report compiled all external and internal misconduct complaints against rank-and-file officers and civilian employees. There are about 3,300 police officers and 930 corrections officers in the agency. 

