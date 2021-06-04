Advertisement

Reno Police issue 51 citations in pedestrian safety event

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Making our roads safer. That was the goal of a Pedestrian Safety Operation on Friday.

The Reno Police Department Traffic Division in partnership with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety held the operation on June 4 in areas with a high number of pedestrian-related crashes. Officers looked for drivers and pedestrians who were breaking the law.

During the operation, officers issued 51 traffic citation and gave six warnings.

Authorities remind Nevadans that state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For drivers, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.

A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

