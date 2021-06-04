Reno Ice Raiders hockey club to play in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Northern California hockey club is moving to Reno and will play in the new Jennifer M. O’Neal Community Ice Arena in south Reno.

The Reno Ice Raiders will play about 20 to 25 games a year at home and away. The team’s website said the next season will be announced soon.

It is affiliated with the Mountain West Hockey League and the Black Diamond Hockey League.

The MWHL has about 10 teams. The Las Vegas Jesters have participated in the league in the past.

The Ice Raiders will have a 20-member roster, including players with professional, semi-professional, college and junior-level experience.

