Raiders say fans can use 35K parking spots, average cost $75

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Las Vegas Raiders say visitors to their new stadium off the Las Vegas Strip can take advantage of 35,000 parking spots within a mile of the stadium in nearby lots and garages, along with dedicated lots for ridesharing.

Raiders President Mark Badain and other officials on Thursday announced a parking and transportation plan for the 65,000-seat stadium.

KLAS-TV reported game day parking spaces will range between $40 and $100, with the average price at $75.

People with personal seat licenses will be able to reserve spots. Badain said the NFL team has 13,000 spots under its control and 22,000 are available at nearby casino-resorts.

