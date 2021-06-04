Advertisement

Raiders say fans can use 35K parking spots, average cost $75

Las Vegas Raiders graphic
Las Vegas Raiders graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:08 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Las Vegas Raiders say visitors to their new stadium off the Las Vegas Strip can take advantage of 35,000 parking spots within a mile of the stadium in nearby lots and garages, along with dedicated lots for ridesharing.

Raiders President Mark Badain and other officials on Thursday announced a parking and transportation plan for the 65,000-seat stadium.

KLAS-TV reported game day parking spaces will range between $40 and $100, with the average price at $75.

People with personal seat licenses will be able to reserve spots. Badain said the NFL team has 13,000 spots under its control and 22,000 are available at nearby casino-resorts. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KLAS-TV.)

