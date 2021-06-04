Nevada bans racially offensive mascots and ‘sundown sirens’

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A new Nevada law bans schools from using “racially discriminatory mascots” and prohibits towns from blaring sirens that were historically used to warn Native Americans to leave town.

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill on Friday to directs local school boards to adopt policies banning racist mascots, logos and names.

The bill also will require northern Nevada towns like Minden no longer blare sirens before sundown. The town sirens are rooted in historic “sundown ordinances” that required non-white people leave by 6:30 p.m.

State lawmakers passed the bill last month amid a national push to replace mascots and offensive logos and names.

