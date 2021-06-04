Man cited for failure to yield in Cold Springs crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver was cited Friday after authorities said he pulled out in front of another driver causing the two to crash.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. June 4, 2021 at Crystal Canyon Boulevard and White Lake Parkway.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old driver of a Corvette pulled out in front of a 29-year-old woman causing her to broadside the Corvette.

An 11-month old baby was inside her car, but neither the woman or the baby were injured.

The man had to be cut out of the Corvette. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, though he told authorities he was not injured.

He was cited for failure to yield.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District also responded to the crash.

