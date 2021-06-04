Advertisement

Keeping cool during a heat wave

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - People are feeling the heat in the Truckee Meadows, and with record-high temperatures this week, our air conditioning units may be struggling to keep us cool.

“They’re on frequently, and for long periods of time.”

Robert Quirk, President of Lincoln Heating and Air

Robert Quirk, President of Lincoln Heating and Air in Sparks says this time of year is always a busy one as many AC units are being overworked.

“People are having these difficulties now, it really is not a surprise, it’s a predictable outcome,” Quirk said.

But there are some ways to help your air conditioner last longer during the unusually high heat.

Quirk added, “Have the filters replaced, keeping windows closed, and keeping all the registers open. After 20 or 25 years, an air conditioning system ought to be considered right for replacement.”

If your unit breaks down, Quirk says it’s critical to call a local HVAC technician.

“To not do anything is to abandon yourself to destruction.”

Robert Quirk, President of Lincoln Heating and Air

And in the meantime, close your windows and drapes, utilize the fans, take a cold shower, or find somewhere with AC.

“Take advantage of going out to a movie, it’s going to be cool there,” Quirk said, “Go out to dinner, it’s going to be cool there, or go to the waterpark.”

Now is the time for you to enjoy summer, just make sure your home can keep you cool and safe from the desert heat.

Quirk also suggests keeping your outdoor AC unit clear of any debris so that it can maintain maximum airflow inside your home.

For more information regarding cooling and air conditioning service, click here.

