Friday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Hot conditions continue today with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, primarily south of Highway 50 with storms expanding a bit farther into the Virginia Range. We could see a few build ups make it as far north as I-80 east of Reno. Gusty winds with some blowing dust are possible again in the pushing into Mono and Mineral counties. Dry and breezy conditions with a slight cooling return for this weekend, followed by stronger winds and additional cooling early next week, with temperatures rebounding to near average.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

