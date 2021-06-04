Food Truck Friday returns to Idlewild Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno tradition returns today. Idlewild Park welcomes back Food Truck Friday. The weekly event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

There will be 40 different trucks serving specialty dishes, craft desserts, beer, wine, and mixed drinks. This year organizers, business owners, and chefs said they’re excited to be back.

“Bring your family, bring you friends, its going to be a great time,” said organizer Steve Schroeder.

The event is free to attend and includes train rides, music, playgrounds, and parking.

The event takes place every Friday 4-9 pm from June 4 - Aug 27.

