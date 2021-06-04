Advertisement

Daughter of firefighter shot and killed wears father’s jacket at graduation

By KABC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) - The daughter of a firefighter who was shot to death earlier in the week graduated high school Thursday.

KABC reports several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to the venue as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered.

She wore her father’s firefighting jacket over her graduation robe.

The bittersweet moment came only two days after 44-year-old Tory Carlon was shot and killed at his fire station by a coworker.

Authorities said it was the result of an unspecified work-related dispute.

The gunman took his own life at his home after setting it on fire.

A captain wounded in the shooting is recovering from surgery.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Nevada
Nevada bans racially offensive mascots and ‘sundown sirens’
One person was killed in a rollover crash at I-580 and S. Virginia Street in Reno, Nev. on June...
Driver identified in early morning fatal accident on I-580 at S. Virginia
Seneca Newmoon and Raven Savage both had multiple warrants issued for their arrest.
Two in custody after late-night standoff
Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson
Two Oregon men face life in prison for Reno murder
No injuries were reported in a Friday morning crash in Cold Springs.
Man cited for failure to yield in Cold Springs crash

Latest News

From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies
Friends, family and supporters of man killed in officer-involved shooting start memorial ...
Family of Minn. man killed by US Marshals speaks out
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash